Aug 16 Results in the opening fourball matches between hosts the United States and holders Europe in the 13th Solheim Cup being played at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado (U.S. pairings first): Europe lead the United States 5-3 after first two sessions

Stacy Lewis and Lexi Thompson lost to Suzann Pettersen and Carlota Ciganda 1 down Angela Stanford and Gerina Piller lost to Caroline Hedwall and Carolina Masson 2&1 Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang beat Anna Nordqvist and Giulia Sergas 4&3 Cristie Kerr and Michelle Wie beat Catriona Matthew and Charley Hull 2&1

- - - -

Remainder of playing schedule:

Saturday - Foursomes matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 0730 (1330)

- Fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 1300 (1900)

Sunday - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1230 (1830) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Ian Ransom)