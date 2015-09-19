ST LEON-ROT, Germany, Sept 19 Charley Hull and Suzann Pettersen took centre stage as holders Europe stormed into an 8-4 lead over the United States on the second day of the 14th Solheim Cup on Saturday.

Hull maintained her 100 percent record in this week's event as she and her Norwegian partner fought back brilliantly from four down through 11 holes to win a nerve-jangling foursomes match at the 18th.

Pettersen hit a majestic approach to five feet and the 19-year-old Englishwoman rolled in the putt to claim the European pair's fifth birdie in a breathtaking run over the closing seven holes.

England's Melissa Reid and Carlota Ciganda of Spain also swept past Michelle Wie and Alison Lee 4 and 3 while the German-Scottish combination of Sandra Gal and Catriona Matthew edged out Angela Stanford and Brittany Lincicome one up.

The only American victory in the foursomes came from Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller as they crushed Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall 5 and 4.

Earlier, the two rain-interrupted fourball matches carried over from Friday were both halved.

Reid and Ciganda finished all square with Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson while Gal and fellow German Caroline Masson halved with Piller and Brittany Lang. (Editing by Toby Davis)