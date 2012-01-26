Jan 26 Meg Mallon, an 18-times winner on
the LPGA Tour, was announced on Thursday as United States
captain for the 2013 Solheim Cup to be held in Parker, Colorado.
A veteran of eight Solheim Cups as a player, Mallon takes
over from Rosie Jones who captained the U.S. last year at
Killeen Castle in Dunsany, Ireland where they lost to Europe
15-13.
"Each (Solheim Cup as a player) has been a proud moment for
me, but to represent the United States as team captain
definitely caps off my career," Mallon, 48, said in an LPGA
statement. "I look forward to working hard on getting the Cup
back in U.S. hands."
Mallon, a four-times major champion, has a 13-9-7 career
record as a Solheim Cup player and served as an assistant
captain to Beth Daniel in 2009.
The 13th edition of the Solheim Cup will be played at
Colorado Golf Club from Aug. 16-18 next year.
The Americans, who have never lost on home soil, lead 8-4 in
the series, which is the women's equivalent of the men's Ryder
Cup where the top players from the United States face those of
Europe.
