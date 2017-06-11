Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
June 11 Daniel Berger became the fourth player to retain his Memphis title when he won the St. Jude Classic in Tennessee on Sunday.
The American shot a bogey-free four-under-par 66 to emerge on top of a crowded leaderboard at TPC Southwind.
Berger finished at 10-under 270, one stroke ahead of South African Charl Schwartzel and South Korean Kim Meen-whee.
It was the second PGA Tour victory for 24-year-old Berger, who joins Dave Hill, Lee Trevino and David Toms as back-to-back winners in Memphis. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.