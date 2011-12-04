SUN CITY, South Africa Dec 4 Defending champion Lee Westwood held off his rivals to win the Sun City Challenge by two strokes at the Gary Player Country Club on Sunday.

Westwood began the final day with a seven-shot lead after the course-record 62 he fired in the third round, but the Briton did not have the same sharpness to his game on Sunday.

The other players were unable to take advantage of that, however, with second-placed Robert Karlsson's 68 being the best score of the fourth round, and Westwood could afford to bogey the last two holes and still win.

Westwood's final-round 73 allowed him to finish on 15-under-par 273, earning the world number three the winner's cheque of $1.25 million in the 12-man invitational event. (Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

