By Bernie McGuire

HONG KONG Dec 1 Asian Tour chief Kyi Hla Han has rejected criticism of appearance fees being paid to players for the season-ending Thailand Golf Championship and said the tournament will help flood-ravaged Bangkok get back to normal.

Three of this year's four major champions -- Charl Schwartzel (Masters), Rory McIlroy (U.S. Open) and Darren Clarke (British Open) -- along with world No. 3 Lee Westwood, will compete in the inaugural $1 million event from Dec. 15-18.

One of Thailand's leading players, Thaworn Wiratchant, whose own house was flooded, said it would be better if the appearance money was "spent helping the thousands of people affected by the floods".

Thailand's worst floods in 50 years have killed more than 600 people and devastated industry, but the situation is slowly improving, with water receding in many affected areas and some firms resuming business.

Asian Tour Executive Chairman Han said cancelling the tournament would send the wrong message and that the event would raise money to help the country recover.

"There is a lot of charity effort for the flood victims already in place for that tournament," Han told Reuters.

"Everything the Tour is hearing about Thailand is that the country is trying to get back to normal and by having this event we are doing our part.

"The hotels are up to around 30 percent occupancy, and agreeing to stage the golf tournament, despite what has happened, just shows the positivity of the country.

"So by agreeing to go ahead with the tournament, and yes with some players being paid appearance money, the Asian Tour is throwing our support behind the country.

"So we're trying to be more positive than negative and I don't know where Tharwon is coming from."

The top players will contribute to a charity fundraiser for the flood victims and they may also visit a flood-affected region of Bangkok to witness the damage.

"We had a tournament about four years ago in Jakarta and that was a week after the bombing at the Marriott Hotel but even after that all our players still agreed to compete," Han said.

"Even the tourism minister, who came to the prize-giving ceremony, commented how pleased he was the players agreed to come and contest the tournament.

"The tournament delivered a positive to the people of Jakarta and it's our intention to do the same thing with the tournament in Bangkok and leave a positive on the city.

"This is the first time Thailand has had a star-studied golf tournament and many, many people have been waiting for a long time for this.

"And all the monies raised will go towards the flood victims." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

