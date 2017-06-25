UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth holes bunker shot to win Travelers in playoff
* Prevents Berger from a second win in three weeks (Adds quotes, details)
June 25 Americans Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger were heading for a sudden-death playoff after finishing tied at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Sunday.
Spieth struggled on the back nine en route to an even-par 70, while Berger picked up three late birdies for a three-under 67 at TPC River Highlands.
They finished regulation at 12-under 268, two strokes ahead of compatriot Charley Hoffman and New Zealander Danny Lee. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris)
* Prevents Berger from a second win in three weeks (Adds quotes, details)
June 25 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 2270 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 2145 3. (3) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 2060 4. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1979 5. (4) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1708 6. (5) Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 1534 7. (7) Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 1458 8. (12) Daniel Berger (U.S.) 1450 9. (8) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 1429 10. (9) Pat Perez (U.S.) 1426 11. (10) Brian Harman (U.S.) 1420 12.
June 25 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (1) Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2701628 2. (2) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 2480253 3. (3) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1518783 4. (4) Alexander Noren (Sweden) 1465046 5. (5) Justin Rose (Britain) 1288731 6. (6) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 1281341 7. (7) Ross Fisher (Britain) 1187951 8. (8) Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 931283 9. (9) Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 930489