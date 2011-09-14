UPDATE 1-Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
* Ko says South African has already deconstructed her swing (Adds details, quotes)
PARIS, Sept 14 Pairings for opening fourballs at Seve Trophy team event at St Nom La Breteche on Thursday: CONTINENTAL EUROPE BRITAIN AND IRELAND Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) v Simon Dyson (Britain) & Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) & Jamie Donaldson (Britain) Peter Hanson (Sweden) v Ross Fisher (Britain) & Raphael Jacquelin (France) & Scott Jamieson (Britain) Anders Hansen (Denmark) v Lee Westwood (Britain) & Francesco Molinari (Italy) & Mark Foster (Britain) Matteo Manassero (Italy) v Darren Clarke (Britain) & Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) & David Horsey (Britain) Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) v Robert Rock (Britain) & Alex Noren (Sweden) & Ian Poulter (Britain) (Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
* Ko says South African has already deconstructed her swing (Adds details, quotes)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."