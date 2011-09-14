PARIS, Sept 14 Miguel Angel Jimenez will honour his late friend Seve Ballesteros by hitting the first shot in the Seve Trophy team event on Thursday.

Jimenez will lead the Continental Europe side into action when he and fellow Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal take on Britain and Ireland's Simon Dyson and Jamie Donaldson in the first of five fourball matches at St Nom La Breteche.

"Seve is the reason this tournament exists and after his passing away a few months ago, I and everybody felt that paying a tribute to the man would be something very important," Europe captain Jean Van de Velde told reporters.

"Seve is the reason this tournament exists and after his passing away a few months ago, I and everybody felt that paying a tribute to the man would be something very important," Europe captain Jean Van de Velde told reporters.

"We decided there would be a Spaniard hitting the first shot of the tournament and who better than his good friend Miguel Angel Jimenez."