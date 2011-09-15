By Norman Dabell
| VERSAILLES, France, Sept 15
VERSAILLES, France, Sept 15 Briton Mark Foster
realised a burning ambition on Thursday but his debut for
Britain and Ireland in the Seve Trophy went much like his
European Tour season.
His first chance to play professionally with clubmate and
world number two Lee Westwood ended in a one-hole defeat by
Italy's Francesco Molinari and Dane Anders Hansen of Continental
Europe.
The 36-year-old Foster played amateur golf with Westwood out
of the Worksop club and both players turned pro in the mid-90s.
But their careers have since taken totally different paths,
with Westwood briefly reaching the top of the rankings and
earning 22 million pounds more than his fellow Englishman, who
is 126th in the world.
Foster's debut in matchplay team golf should have been a
red-letter day but it all turned sour, just as several chances
to add to his sole tour win in 2003 have this year, right at the
death.
One-up with four holes to go, the English pair lost the 15th
and from there 2010 Ryder Cup player Molinari and twice European
PGA champion Hansen would not be shaken. A 15-foot birdie putt
by Molinari on the last cancelled out Westwood's birdie to
clinch the continentals' only point.
"We were going well but I presume that is what team golf is
like," Foster told Reuters.
"I played my part with three good birdies but I just didn't
putt well and missed four chances to win holes.
"It was a good experience playing with Lee at last as a pro
and I hope I'll get more chances. I know he's hit the highs,
while my career has never taken off so well, but I won't mind
being a late starter."
Foster got his wish when Britain and Ireland captain Paul
McGinley kept him with Westwood for Friday's second round of
fourballs.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)