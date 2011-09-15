- By Norman Dabell
VERSAILLES, France, Sept 15 Britain and Ireland
defied captain's Paul McGinley's belief that they are Seve
Trophy underdogs by taking a 4-1 lead against Continental Europe
in Thursday's fourballs opener.
McGinley's team dominated Jean Van de Velde's men at St Nom
la Breteche, with former World Matchplay champion Ross Fisher of
England and rookie Scott Jamieson of Scotland leading the way.
The Britons overwhelmed 2010 Ryder Cup Swede Peter Hanson and
home favourite Raphael Jacquelin 6 & 4.
McGinley, although delighted with the way his team had come
out of the blocks, said his men were still underdogs despite
Britain and Ireland winning the last five editions.
"It's a brilliant start but we are underdogs on paper,"
McGinley told reporters.
"It's not a question of making it up. I've been telling the
team that - they are playing against world-class players. They
are going to come back at us for sure."
Van de Velde acknowledged that McGinley's combinations,
largely experience with youth, had worked but his team had been
on the back foot as early as the first match when Welshman Jamie
Donaldson began birdie-birdie.
Donaldson and last week's Dutch Open champion Simon Dyson of
England defeated the highly-experienced Miguel Angel Jimenez and
Pablo Larrazabal of Spain 2 & 1 in the opening match.
"We went behind very quickly and it wasn't good for the
morale," said Van de Velde. "A couple of my players had off-days
and maybe some of my team tried too hard.
"But tomorrow is another day, well I hope it is. I hope it's
not groundhog day."
Former World Golf Championship winner Ian Poulter and fellow
Englishman Robert Rock's victory was equally comfortable as they
saw off Europe's current Ryder Cup table leader Thomas Bjorn of
Denmark and Swede Alex Noren 5 & 3.
Although British Open champion Darren Clarke and another
trophy rookie, Englishman David Horsey, were taken to the last
by Italian teenage prodigy Matteo Manassero and Belgium's
Nicolas Colsaerts before winning by one hole, the away pair were
never caught after Horsey also birdied the first two holes.
Britain and Ireland's only defeat came for world number two
Lee Westwood and fellow-Englishman Mark Foster, by one hole to
Italian Ryder Cup player Francesco Molinari and Dane Anders
Hansen.
McGinley has stuck with the pair, though, and the Irishman
has kept all five of his pairs together for Friday's second
round of fourballs.
Matches: Bjorn and Jacquelin v Dyson and Donaldson; Hanson
and Noren v Rock and Poulter; Colsaerts and Manassero v Jamieson
and Fisher; Hansen and Molinari v Foster and Westwood; Jimenez
and Larrazabal v Clarke and Horsey.