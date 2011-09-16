VERSAILLES, France, Sept 16 Continental Europe hit back at Britain and Ireland in Friday's Seve Trophy fourballs to leave the biennial match finely poised 5 1/2-4 1/2 in the away team's favour.

Europe captain Jean Van de Velde said after sliding 4-1 behind on Thursday that he hoped the second series of matches at St Nom La Breteche would not turn into "groundhog day".

It was anything but as the continentals rallied to win the series 3 1/2-1 1/2.

Victories by Swedes Peter Hanson and Alex Noren, Spaniards Miguel Angel Jimenez and Pablo Larrazabal and Matteo Manassero of Italy and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts lifted Europe's chances of ending a run of five successive defeats in the event.

"We're still behind but it was a good reaction by my team," Frenchman Van de Velde told reporters. "The intensity and commitment was there, they were actually tuned in this time."

Van de Velde tinkered with his line-up but it was just solid performances by regular tour winners that turned the tide, he said.

"I told my players I want to see everyone into his game this time. Everyone has an off-day but not three or four players out of 10. I also reminded them we had just lost a battle and not the war."

Britain and Ireland skipper Paul McGinley had warned his team the continentals would strike back.

"As I keep telling my players, we are up against a strong team and we shouldn't underestimate them," the Irishman said.

"I have told them it isn't the end of the world ... and we are still ahead."

POULTER LIVID

Hanson and Noren provided early Swedish rhapsody by overwhelming British pair Ian Poulter and Robert Rock 5 & 3, McGinley calling that match the second-day watershed.

"Ian Poulter is livid because the defeat was a huge boost and the foundation for Europe's comeback. They (Poulter and Rock) lost three holes to pars and you can't afford to do that," the Irishman added.

Jimenez and Larrazabal took control just before the turn as they beat British Open champion Darren Clarke and David Horsey 3 & 2.

"Now we are talking business," said a delighted Jimenez, puffing on a large cigar.

While Jimenez, at 47, is the event's oldest protagonist, Manassero, at 18, is the youngest since the tournament began in 2000.

The Italian teenager and Colsaerts took care of Britons Ross Fisher and Scott Jamieson by a two-hole margin.

"We put it all together this time," Manassero said. "Yesterday I missed quite a few greens."

World number two Lee Westwood and fellow Briton Mark Foster bucked the trend, avenging a narrow defeat the previous day to Francesco Molinari and Anders Hansen by pounding the continentals 5 & 3.

"We probably deserved to get something yesterday and today we took revenge," said Westwood who set the match alight with an irresistible run of six birdies and an eagle in 11 holes from the fifth.

British pair Simon Dyson and Jamie Donaldson halved their match with Dane Thomas Bjorn and Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin.

