By Norman Dabell
| VERSAILLES, France, Sept 16
hit back at Britain and Ireland in Friday's Seve Trophy
fourballs to leave the biennial match finely poised 5 1/2-4 1/2
in the away team's favour.
Europe captain Jean Van de Velde said after sliding 4-1
behind on Thursday that he hoped the second series of matches at
St Nom La Breteche would not turn into "groundhog day".
It was anything but as the continentals rallied to win the
series 3 1/2-1 1/2.
Victories by Swedes Peter Hanson and Alex Noren, Spaniards
Miguel Angel Jimenez and Pablo Larrazabal and Matteo Manassero
of Italy and Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts lifted Europe's chances
of ending a run of five successive defeats in the event.
"We're still behind but it was a good reaction by my team,"
Frenchman Van de Velde told reporters. "The intensity and
commitment was there, they were actually tuned in this time."
Van de Velde tinkered with his line-up but it was just solid
performances by regular tour winners that turned the tide, he
said.
"I told my players I want to see everyone into his game this
time. Everyone has an off-day but not three or four players out
of 10. I also reminded them we had just lost a battle and not
the war."
Britain and Ireland skipper Paul McGinley had warned his
team the continentals would strike back.
"As I keep telling my players, we are up against a strong
team and we shouldn't underestimate them," the Irishman said.
"I have told them it isn't the end of the world ... and we
are still ahead."
POULTER LIVID
Hanson and Noren provided early Swedish rhapsody by
overwhelming British pair Ian Poulter and Robert Rock 5 & 3,
McGinley calling that match the second-day watershed.
"Ian Poulter is livid because the defeat was a huge boost
and the foundation for Europe's comeback. They (Poulter and
Rock) lost three holes to pars and you can't afford to do that,"
the Irishman added.
Jimenez and Larrazabal took control just before the turn as
they beat British Open champion Darren Clarke and David Horsey 3
& 2.
"Now we are talking business," said a delighted Jimenez,
puffing on a large cigar.
While Jimenez, at 47, is the event's oldest protagonist,
Manassero, at 18, is the youngest since the tournament began in
2000.
The Italian teenager and Colsaerts took care of Britons Ross
Fisher and Scott Jamieson by a two-hole margin.
"We put it all together this time," Manassero said.
"Yesterday I missed quite a few greens."
World number two Lee Westwood and fellow Briton Mark Foster
bucked the trend, avenging a narrow defeat the previous day to
Francesco Molinari and Anders Hansen by pounding the
continentals 5 & 3.
"We probably deserved to get something yesterday and today
we took revenge," said Westwood who set the match alight with an
irresistible run of six birdies and an eagle in 11 holes from
the fifth.
British pair Simon Dyson and Jamie Donaldson halved their
match with Dane Thomas Bjorn and Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin.
