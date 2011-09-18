(Adds quotes)
* Britain and Ireland take sixth successive win
* Europe mount late fight back but lose by three points
By Norman Dabell
VERSAILLES, France, Sept 18 Britain and Ireland
survived a gritty fightback by Continental Europe on Sunday to
clinch golf's Seve Trophy by three points.
Englishman Mark Foster finally ended a season of
disappointments by making the decisive point in the penultimate
match in the closing day's singles. His point gave the visiting
side their sixth successive win, by 15-1/2 to 12-1/2.
" Brilliant in my first team event," said Foster. "I so
wanted to win it for the boys."
Paul McGinley's away team had threatened a runaway victory
when they led by five points overnight, needing three more to
prevail.
McGinley, though, had warned his team that the hosts -
superior to Britain and Ireland in terms of world ranking
positions - would not lie down.
Jean Van de Velde's Europeans, whose only win came in the
inaugural 2000 version, refused to go quietly, winning the first
five singles before the visitors stemmed the tide.
The continentals' top man, Thomas Bjorn, with recent
back-to-back tour wins to his name and the leader on Europe's
Ryder Cup table, led the hosts' revival by disposing of world
number two Lee Westwood 2 & 1.
Dane Bjorn was behind until the 11th but nosed in front on
the 14th and won by dint of a bogey by Westwood on the long
17th.
Italy's 2010 Ryder Cup player Francesco Molinari then
comfortably had the better of the previously unbeaten Jamie
Donaldson, coasting home 4 & 3 against the Welshman.
LEVEL TERMS
The next to fall for the visitors was another previously
unbeaten player, England's Simon Dyson. Last week's Dutch Open
winner never got on terms with double European PGA champion
Anders Hansen and when the Dane matched Dyson's desperate
closing birdie he shaved the match by one hole.
A 4 & 3 victory by Swede Alex Noren, winner of the early
June Wales Open over the Celtic Manor 2010 Ryder Cup course,
over Englishman Robert Rock, brought Europe to within a point of
their visitors.
When Miguel-Angel Jimenez defeated British Open champion
Darren Clarke 4 & 2, Britain and Ireland's chances looked to be
in trouble. Clarke's ball found a watery grave on 16 and Europe
were on level terms for the first time in the week.
A half by debutants Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium and
England's David Horsey preserved the status quo before
Scotland's Scott Jamieson, a tour rookie, held off Spaniard
Pablo Larrazabal, four down after 10, by one hole to nose his
side in front.
The 2010 WGC Matchplay champion Ian Poulter birdied on the
last to seal a one-hole success against 18-year-old Matteo
Manassero, leaving Britain and Ireland needing only half a
point.
Foster, who has allowed three strokeplay victory chances to
slip through his fingers this season, applied the coup-de-grace
by overcoming Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin by a hole.
England's 2009 World Matchplay champion Ross Fisher and
Swede Peter Hanson then shook hands on a half, giving Europe the
consolation of a 6-4 singles win.
"I knew it wasn't all over and I can't say enough about my
team's never-say-die spirit," said McGinley. "What a fightback
it was by Jean's team after being so far behind."
Van de Velde said: "I'm very, very proud of my team for
fighting back. My hat is off to them."
