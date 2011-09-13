By Norman Dabell
BRORA, Scotland, Sept 13
BRORA, Scotland, Sept 13 Britain and Ireland
captain Paul McGinley said his side will be underdogs in this
week's Seve Trophy match against Jean Van de Velde's Continental
Europe.
That is despite McGinley's team boasting world number two
Lee Westwood, British Open champion Darren Clarke and Sunday's
Dutch Open winner Simon Dyson in the biennial event at St Nom La
Breteche in Paris.
"There is no doubt Continental Europe are the favourites and
a stronger team on paper," McGinley told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
"Look at the quality and experience they have in the team,
where they are in the world rankings and Race to Dubai. Their
top players seem to enjoy the event and make themselves
available.
"They have a French captain as well. That's going to mean a
vociferous crowd. We're under no illusions we're the underdogs.
But we have been before ... and come out on top," added Irishman
McGinley.
Thomas Bjorn of Denmark, who has won three times this
season, young Italian talent Matteo Manassero and experienced
Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez will form the backbone of the
Continental Europe team.
Britain and Ireland have won five times out of six in the
event founded by the late Seve Ballesteros to give Europe's
players more matchplay experience outside the Ryder Cup.
"I'll be looking for input from the experienced men, Lee
Westwood, Darren Clarke and Ian Poulter. I'll be consulting them
all the way through," said McGinley.
"I've played Ryder Cups with all three of them ... and Seve
Trophy matches so I know them all well personally and
professionally.
BOUNCE IDEAS
"I respect their opinions. As much as I have an idea what I
plan on doing, I'll be looking to bounce some ideas off them,"
the Irishman said.
McGinley, though, is without world number one Luke Donald
and third-ranked Rory McIlroy.
"I'm disappointed not to have Luke and Rory because I'm
competitive, I want to win. I wanted my best team available," he
said.
"But I understand the top players in the world are playing a
different schedule in which ranking points are very important to
them. Everyone makes decisions on what is best for their career.
"I certainly wouldn't criticise them. I'd love them to be
playing but that's not the case. That is why it is so important
Lee, Darren and Ian opted to play," said McGinley.
"The team would have looked weak without them and it's good
for the tournament they decided to play."
McGinley did not say whether he would pick established
pairings or if he would break them up to blend in with the
rookies.
"I've got a good idea of my pairings," he said. "The big
decision I've faced is, do I put my best players together or do
I spread them out and put the debutants with experienced
players?
"I'll be running everything by the boys when practice is
over. I'll be making my decisions then."
The Seve Trophy starts on Thursday.
