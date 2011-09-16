By Norman Dabell
VERSAILLES, France, Sept 16 Europe's 2010 Ryder
Cup captain Colin Montgomerie wants more support from the top
players for the Seve Trophy biennial team event, he said on
Friday.
The successful skipper against United States at Celtic Manor
last year called for mandatory appearances in the Seve Trophy as
part of European Tour qualification.
"When the qualification process is considered next time,
this ought to be considered," the 48-year-old Montgomerie told
reporters.
"The Seve Trophy gives players the sort of experience needed
in the Ryder Cup."
Montgomerie said he was dismayed world number three and U.S.
Open champion Rory McIlroy and sixth-ranked Martin Kaymer
declined to play in this week's match between Continental Europe
and Britain and Ireland at St Nom La Breteche.
McIlroy's Ryder Cup and Seve Trophy partner Graeme McDowell
was another to turn down the chance of playing.
"I can understand it if there is FedExCup involved (in the
case of world number one Luke Donald) ... but if players aren't
involved in the U.S. they should be here," said Montgomerie.
"Why aren't Rory McIlroy and Martin Kaymer playing?", added
the eight-times European number one who was at the Seve Trophy
as an ambassador for event sponsor Vivendi.
Told that they had cited "scheduling" as the reason for not
playing, the Briton was not satisfied.
"Scheduling? You don't get players pulling out of the
Presidents Cup do you?", said Montgomerie referring to the
biennial match between the U.S. and International teams.
Paul McGinley, who steered Britain and Ireland into a 5 1/2
- 4 1/2 lead after the second day of the Seve Trophy, hesitated
to back Montgomerie fully.
"It's food for thought," the Irishman told Reuters. "I don't
want to say Colin's right or wrong.
"Hopefully the answer is somewhere in between, like more
persuasion to get the top players to play."
