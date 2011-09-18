Results of Sunday's singles matches in the Seve Trophy between Continental Europe and Britain and Ireland at Versailles, France.

Britain and Ireland beat Continental Europe 15 1/2 - 12 1/2 Thomas Bjorn (Continental Europe) beat Lee Westwood (Britain and Ireland) - 2&1 Anders Hansen (Continental Europe) beat Simon Dyson (Britain and Ireland) - 1 hole Francesco Molinari (Continental Europe) beat Jamie Donaldson (Britain and Ireland) - 4&3 Alexander Noren (Continental Europe) beat Robert Rock (Britain and Ireland) - 4&3 Miguel-Angel Jimenez (Continental Europe) beat Darren Clarke (Britain and Ireland) - 4 & 2 Nicolas Colsaerts (Continental Europe) v David Horsey (Britain and Ireland) - match halved Scott Jamieson (Britain and Ireland) beat Pablo Larrazabal (Continental Europe) - 1 hole Ian Poulter (Britain and Ireland) beat Matteo Manassero (Continental Europe) - 1 hole Mark Foster (Britain and Ireland) beat Raphael Jacquelin (Continental Europe) 1 hole Peter Hanson (Continental Europe) v Ross Fisher (Britain and Ireland) - match halved (Editing by Toby Davis)