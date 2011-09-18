Results of Sunday's singles matches in the Seve Trophy between
Continental Europe and Britain and Ireland at Versailles,
France.
Britain and Ireland beat Continental Europe 15 1/2 - 12 1/2
Thomas Bjorn (Continental Europe) beat Lee Westwood (Britain
and Ireland) - 2&1
Anders Hansen (Continental Europe) beat Simon Dyson (Britain
and Ireland) - 1 hole
Francesco Molinari (Continental Europe) beat Jamie Donaldson
(Britain and Ireland) - 4&3
Alexander Noren (Continental Europe) beat Robert Rock (Britain
and Ireland) - 4&3
Miguel-Angel Jimenez (Continental Europe) beat Darren Clarke
(Britain and Ireland) - 4 & 2
Nicolas Colsaerts (Continental Europe) v David Horsey (Britain
and Ireland) - match halved
Scott Jamieson (Britain and Ireland) beat Pablo Larrazabal
(Continental Europe) - 1 hole
Ian Poulter (Britain and Ireland) beat Matteo Manassero
(Continental Europe) - 1 hole
Mark Foster (Britain and Ireland) beat Raphael Jacquelin
(Continental Europe) 1 hole
Peter Hanson (Continental Europe) v Ross Fisher (Britain and
Ireland) - match halved
