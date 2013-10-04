Oct 4 Results from the Seve Trophy between Continental Europe and Britain & Ireland played just outside Paris on Friday.

Overall score: Continental Europe 5 1/2 Britain & Ireland 4 1/2.

Fourballs

Paul Casey and Simon Khan (Britain and Ireland) beat Mikko Ilonen and Thorbjorn Olesen (Continental Europe) 3 & 2

David Lynn and Scott Jamieson (Britain and Ireland) beat Matteo Manassero and Franceso Molinari (Continental Europe) by one hole

Jamie Donaldson and Marc Warren (Britain and Ireland) beat Miguel Angel Jimenez and Thomas Bjorn (Continental Europe) 4 & 2

Joost Luiten and Gregory Bourdy (Continental Europe) beat Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Wood (Britain and Ireland) by one hole

Nicolas Colsaerts and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Continental Europe) beat Paul Lawrie and Stephen Gallacher (Britain and Ireland) 6 & 5.