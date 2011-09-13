BRORA, Scotland, Sept 13 The memory of five defeats in a row will motivate the Continental Europe side in this week's Seve Trophy, captain Jean Van de Velde said on Tuesday.

"We've played this match six times and (Britain and Ireland) have won the last five; that will be the inspiration for my team," the Frenchman told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"I have a couple of leaders. Thomas Bjorn is in incredible form. He comes into this match with first-first to his name. It's his sixth Seve Trophy and he knows how many times we have lost in a row. He doesn't like to be beaten.

"Miguel-Angel Jimenez never knows when he is beaten, and he has played in three Ryder Cups and all six Seve Trophy matches.

"Then again, I have 10 players who feel that way, too. It's a common interest. They are all champions and if there is one thing they hate more than anything, it's losing."

While Van de Velde rattled the sabre, he denied that his team would be favourites in the biennial event founded by the late Seve Ballesteros, which starts at St Nom La Breteche in Paris on Thursday.

"Looking at the records, we are the underdogs but being underdogs I don't think means much. All I know is that we are going to do everything we can to try to reverse the trend. I have a couple of surprises up my sleeve."

With a lengthy list of contenders already forming for the European Ryder Cup captain's job at Gleneagles in 2014, Van de Velde knows that if he can inspire his team to victory, he might not be an outsider for it.

"Ryder Cup captain? I'm not getting ahead of myself and it's only at the very back of my mind. I am going to put all my strength, all my energy and all my heart into this week.

"I played in the first Seve Trophy and my captain was Seve. He had a vision to establish a match that was preparation for what was to come the next year - the Ryder Cup.

"This week will be all about 20 players trying to prove themselves. They do the hard work. I will try to do a little bit of thinking, try to outdo the other captain and squeeze past him. But if I can be lucky enough to lead my team to victory I would be very proud and it would be great on my CV."

