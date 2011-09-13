By Norman Dabell
| BRORA, Scotland, Sept 13
BRORA, Scotland, Sept 13 The memory of five
defeats in a row will motivate the Continental Europe side in
this week's Seve Trophy, captain Jean Van de Velde said on
Tuesday.
"We've played this match six times and (Britain and Ireland)
have won the last five; that will be the inspiration for my
team," the Frenchman told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"I have a couple of leaders. Thomas Bjorn is in incredible
form. He comes into this match with first-first to his name.
It's his sixth Seve Trophy and he knows how many times we have
lost in a row. He doesn't like to be beaten.
"Miguel-Angel Jimenez never knows when he is beaten, and he
has played in three Ryder Cups and all six Seve Trophy matches.
"Then again, I have 10 players who feel that way, too. It's
a common interest. They are all champions and if there is one
thing they hate more than anything, it's losing."
While Van de Velde rattled the sabre, he denied that his
team would be favourites in the biennial event founded by the
late Seve Ballesteros, which starts at St Nom La Breteche in
Paris on Thursday.
"Looking at the records, we are the underdogs but being
underdogs I don't think means much. All I know is that we are
going to do everything we can to try to reverse the trend. I
have a couple of surprises up my sleeve."
With a lengthy list of contenders already forming for the
European Ryder Cup captain's job at Gleneagles in 2014, Van de
Velde knows that if he can inspire his team to victory, he might
not be an outsider for it.
"Ryder Cup captain? I'm not getting ahead of myself and it's
only at the very back of my mind. I am going to put all my
strength, all my energy and all my heart into this week.
"I played in the first Seve Trophy and my captain was Seve.
He had a vision to establish a match that was preparation for
what was to come the next year - the Ryder Cup.
"This week will be all about 20 players trying to prove
themselves. They do the hard work. I will try to do a little bit
of thinking, try to outdo the other captain and squeeze past
him. But if I can be lucky enough to lead my team to victory I
would be very proud and it would be great on my CV."
