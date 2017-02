VERSAILLES, France, Sept 18 Britain and Ireland survived a gritty fightback by Continental Europe on Sunday to clinch golf's Seve Trophy by three points.

Englishman Mark Foster finally ended a season of disappointments by making the decisive point in the penultimate match in the closing day's singles. That assured the visiting side their sixth successive win, by 15-1/2 to 12-1/2.

