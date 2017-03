NEW YORK Feb 7 The United States Golf Association will launch a U.S. Senior Women's Open in 2018, USGA president Thomas O'Toole Jr announced on Saturday.

"We have studied and discussed the need for this championship for many years and now we can celebrate its introduction," O'Toole said at the annual USGA meeting.

Professional and amateur players aged 50 and older will be eiligible for the championship, which will be contested over 72 holes of stroke play in four days with a cut after 36 holes.

The venue, field size and details of the qualifying process have yet to be announced.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Justin Palmer)