Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 A 94-year-old man who was attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin died on Friday, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said in statement.
The cause of death was not immediately known.
"The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago," it said in the statement. "Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time." (Reporting by Steve Keating)
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.