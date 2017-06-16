Golf-Mickelson and longtime caddie 'Bones' part ways
June 20 Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay have mutually agreed to part ways after a 25-year relationship, one of the game's most popular duos announced on Tuesday.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 Last year's U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett withdrew from the U.S. Open with a sore back on Friday as the Englishman's injury woes continued.
Willett, who pulled out before the start of his second round, was heading towards the Erin Hills exit anyway after slumping to an opening round nine-over 81.
"Well another disappointing week comes to an end.. working hard to get back but the body and swing not allowing it.. sorry guys.. WD," Willett said on Twitter.
It was the second consecutive U.S. event the Briton has withdrawn from having pulled out of last month's Players Championship in the second round.
Back problems also contributed to an early exit at the Masters when Willett became the first defending champion since Canadian Mike Weir in 2004 to miss the cut. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
June 20 The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will begin blood testing next season and revise its list of banned substances to reflect those prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency as part of a more stringent anti-doping policy.
June 20 The Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia have agreed to co-sanction the New Zealand Open in 2018 and 2019, officials said on Tuesday.