Golf-Park opens with 63 to take lead in Arkansas
June 23 (The Sports Xchange) - Rookie Sung Hyun Park fired an eight-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Friday in Rogers, Arkansas.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 18 Long-hitting American Brooks Koepka produced a near-flawless final round to win the U.S. Open by four strokes on Sunday, securing his first major championship at the age of 27.
Taming strong winds with a mix of power and precision, Koepka carded a closing 67 at Erin Hills to finish at 16-under-par 272, while overnight leader Brian Harman and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama tied for second on 12-under. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)
June 23 Jordan Spieth had an off day but still found himself in the lead after the second round at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Friday.
June 23 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Travelers Championship at the par-70 course on Friday in Cromwell, Connecticut. The cut was set at 140. -8 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 63 69 -7 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 65 68 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 67 66 -6 Boo Weekley (U.S.) 66 68 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 67 67 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 66 68 Chase Seiffert (U.S.) 68 66 -5