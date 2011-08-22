LONDON Aug 22 Paul McGinley will again captain
Britain and Ireland while Jean Van de Velde is to lead the
Continental Europe team at the biennial Vivendi Seve Trophy in
Paris next month.
Irishman McGinley led his side to a 16-1/2 11-1/2 victory at
the same St Nom La Breteche venue in 2009 while Frenchman Van de
Velde will succeed Dane Thomas Bjorn as skipper at the Sept.
15-18 event.
The biennial competition, contested in non-Ryder Cup years,
was instigated 11 years ago by the late Seve Ballesteros and his
close friend, 2012 Ryder Cup skipper Jose Maria Olazabal, has
selected the two captains for the seventh edition.
"It's a great honour to be invited back as captain," the
44-year-old McGinley said in a news release.
"I'm looking forward to going up against Jean and it's good
to have a Frenchman involved on French soil. With Seve's sad
passing earlier this year there will be added poignancy."
Van de Velde is looking forward to experiencing his first
taste of captaincy.
"I was privileged to take part in the first Seve Trophy at
Sunningdale and to be part of the winning team captained by
Seve," said the 45-year-old.
"Captaining the Continental Europe side will be a completely
new experience for me and I am honoured to be nominated for the
role."
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Alan Baldwin.
on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)