TORONTO Aug 19 Former Masters champion Mike Weir had season-ending elbow surgery and will be sidelined for three-to-six months, the Canadian golfer said in a statement on Friday.

Weir, who had the surgery on Thursday in Florida, has not played since he withdrew from last month's Canadian Open when the elbow problems that have plagued him the past two seasons flared up during the second round.

"My elbow has caused me problems over the past year and during the RBC Canadian Open it essentially became unplayable," Weir said in a statement.

"It's my hope with patience, and diligent post-surgery rehab, I will be able to put my elbow problems behind me and look forward."

Once a fixture among the world top 10, Weir's career has nose-dived this season, losing his PGA Tour privileges in May and watching his ranking plunge to 539.

He is without a PGA Tour win since 2007 and this season has missed the cut in 13 of 15 events while adding a paltry $23,312 to his career earnings.

Widely considered Canada's most accomplished golfer, Weir has eight PGA Tour titles, highlighted by his victory at the 2003 Masters.