TORONTO Aug 19 Former Masters champion Mike
Weir had season-ending elbow surgery and will be sidelined for
three-to-six months, the Canadian golfer said in a statement on
Friday.
Weir, who had the surgery on Thursday in Florida, has not
played since he withdrew from last month's Canadian Open when
the elbow problems that have plagued him the past two seasons
flared up during the second round.
"My elbow has caused me problems over the past year and
during the RBC Canadian Open it essentially became unplayable,"
Weir said in a statement.
"It's my hope with patience, and diligent post-surgery
rehab, I will be able to put my elbow problems behind me and
look forward."
Once a fixture among the world top 10, Weir's career has
nose-dived this season, losing his PGA Tour privileges in May
and watching his ranking plunge to 539.
He is without a PGA Tour win since 2007 and this season has
missed the cut in 13 of 15 events while adding a paltry $23,312
to his career earnings.
Widely considered Canada's most accomplished golfer, Weir
has eight PGA Tour titles, highlighted by his victory at the
2003 Masters.
