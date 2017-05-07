May 7 Diminutive left-hander Brian Harman rolled in a 30-foot birdie at the final hole to win the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday and end Dustin Johnson's quest for his first victory since withdrawing from the U.S. Masters.

With Johnson watching on TV in the clubhouse at Eagle Point in Wilmington, North Carolina, Harman stroked a beautiful putt and erupted in delight when it dropped into the cup.

He carded 68 to finish at 10-under-par 278 for his second PGA Tour victory, one stroke ahead of fellow Americans Johnson and Pat Perez.

World number one Johnson, playing for the first time since falling down stairs on the eve of the Masters a month ago, was seeking to become the fifth player in PGA Tour history to win at least four consecutive starts. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina)