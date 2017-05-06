May 5 World number one Dustin Johnson struggled to stay in touch with the leaders and was five strokes from the lead when play was halted for the day at the Wells Fargo Championship in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday.

American Johnson dropped two shots in 13 holes to slip back to even par on a windswept afternoon at Eagle Point.

Irishman Seamus Power and American Billy Hurley III were the clubhouse leaders at five-under 139, with Italian Francesco Molinari (11 holes) and American John Peterson (12) also five-under.

The start of play was delayed three hours by morning thunderstorms.

Sixty-eight players have yet to complete the second round, which will resume at 7:30 a.m. local time (1130 GMT) on Saturday. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)