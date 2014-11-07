SHANGHAI Nov 7 Australian Brody Ninyette was disqualified from the WGC-HSBC Champions on Friday for a scorecard error while racking up a tournament record high score of 18-over-par in the second round.

Ninyette, who has been battling a gastric complaint all week, signed an incorrect scorecard after getting his totals mixed up on two holes.

But his disqualification did not matter much because he was already 12 strokes behind second-last place at 32-over 176 at Sheshan after Friday's 90.

The man ranked 949th in the world will have few complaints, because he still receives last place money of nearly $40,000, which is the main reason he decided to play in the first place.

"I've been sick but I can't really afford not to play," the affable 27-year-old told a small group of reporters before his disqualification came to light.

"The gastro (I contracted) the day before I landed. It wasn't the best flight either. It was coming out of both ends unfortunately.

"I'll battle through it and then go to Spain (for the final stage of the European Tour qualifying school)."

Ninyette's 90 was the highest round by six strokes since the tournament became a WGC event in 2009. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)