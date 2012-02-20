(Adds quotes, detail)

Feb 20 World number one Luke Donald was drawn on Monday to play triple major winner Ernie Els in the first round of this week's WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in Marana, Arizona.

Briton Donald is the defending champion, having won last year's trophy in imperious style without reaching the 18th hole in any of his six matches.

Spain's Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano will also meet Tiger Woods in Wednesday's opening round at Dove Mountain while world number two Rory McIlroy launches his campaign against South African George Coetzee.

Lee Westwood, ranked third, faces Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts and Sergio Garcia takes on fellow Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez.

American Bill Haas, winner of Sunday's Northern Trust Open, kicks off with a match against young Japanese Ryo Ishikawa while Dustin Johnson meets U.S. Ryder Cup team mate Jim Furyk.

Donald will be looking to rediscover his form after slumping to a eight-bogey 78 in the final round of the Northern Trust Open to share 56th place at seven over.

"I certainly have good feelings going back to Dove Mountain," the Englishman told Reuters in an interview on Sunday. "I have a pretty good match play record but you just never know with that format.

"I just try to be pretty good at not giving too many shots away, too many holes away, keeping the pressure on my opponents and taking it one match by one."