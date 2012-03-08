DORAL, Florida, March 8 Australia's Adam Scott and American Jason Dufner produced smart golf to share the lead at six-under after the first round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship on Thursday while the big names struggled in windy conditions.

Newly-crowned world number one Rory McIlroy struggled to a one-over-par 73 while Tiger Woods, who shot the best final-round of his life last Sunday, ended even-par after mixing four bogeys with three birdies and an eagle on his opening hole.

"It was a difficult day," said Woods. "The wind was blowing putts around and it made for a very challenging round."

Scott, who tied for second at last year's Masters, made four birdies on the back nine, where he started, before an eagle on the par-five first and a birdie on the second.

His only blemish was a bogey on the sixth which allowed Dufner, who finished second at the PGA Championship last year, to grab a share of the lead with a birdie on his last hole - the par-three ninth for a 66.

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn and Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa were both two shots off the pace after shooting four-under 68s.

Spain's Sergio Garcia (75) had a bizarre round as he was five-under at turn after mixing six birdies with one bogey before falling apart on the back nine with a birdie, six bogeys and a triple-bogey on the 18th where he found the water twice.