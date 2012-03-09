* Dufner birdies final hole for share of lead
* Bjorn and Schwartzel two shots off the pace

By Simon Evans
DORAL, Florida, March 8 Australia's Adam
Scott and American Jason Dufner produced smart golf to share the
lead at six-under after the first round of the WGC-Cadillac
Championship on Thursday while the big names toiled in windy
conditions.
Newly-crowned world number one Rory McIlroy struggled to a
one-over-par 73 while Tiger Woods, who shot the best final-round
of his life last Sunday, ended even-par after mixing four bogeys
with three birdies and an eagle on his opening hole.
"It was a difficult day," said Woods. "The wind was blowing
putts around and it made for a very challenging round."
Scott, who tied for second at last year's Masters, made four
birdies on the back nine, where he started, before an eagle on
the par-five first and a birdie on the second.
His only blemish was a bogey on the sixth which allowed
Dufner, who finished second at the PGA Championship last year,
to grab a share of the lead with a birdie on his last hole, the
par-three ninth, for a 66.
"I'm very satisfied with my round in these blustery
conditions," said Scott. "I took advantage of my good play the
first 11 or 12 holes and then managed to kind of get it
up-and-down here or there coming in. It is a good way to start."
Denmark's Thomas Bjorn and Masters champion Charl Schwartzel
of South Africa were both two shots off the pace after shooting
four-under 68s.
The top group featured McIlroy and world number two Luke
Donald and third-ranked Lee Westwood.
While Donald posted a solid two-under 70, Westwood had to
grind for a four-over 74.
Donald could regain the world number one ranking for McIlroy
with a win here while Westwood would also reclaim his crown with
a win if the Northern Irishman finished outside the top three.
Phil Mickelson, who is hoping to get himself back into the
calculations this year, finished even-par after starting with
bogeys on the 12th and 14th.
A double-bogey on the par-three fourth undid two birdies
although the left-hander managed to regain the strokes to finish
with a 72.
"It could have been better, could have been worse. I felt
like I fought hard to keep myself in a position where if I get
it going tomorrow I can get right back in it," said the
three-times Masters winner.
Spain's Sergio Garcia (75) had a bizarre round as he was
five-under at turn after mixing six birdies with one bogey
before falling apart on the back nine with a birdie, six bogeys
and a triple-bogey on the 18th where he found the water twice.
