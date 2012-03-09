By Simon Evans
Watson charged into the early clubhouse lead in Friday's second
round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship with a near-flawless
10-under-par 62 that got off to a roaring start.
Watson, who started on the 10th hole, quickly tamed the TPC
Blue Monster course at Doral with birdies on five of his opening
seven holes before grabbing the outright lead with an eagle on
the par-five eighth.
"I'll take that," the big-hitting Watson said after carding
nine birdies, one eagle and a bogey to equal the lowest round of
his career. "Two more days and I should be good to go."
The only blemish for Watson, who began the day four shots
back of overnight leaders Adam Scott and Jason Dufner, was a
bogey on the par-three fourth, but he recovered with birdies on
the next two holes on way to a 12-under total of 132.
Britain's Justin Rose (64), who opened his round with three
consecutive birdies, was a further shot back of Watson after a
bogey-free round that included eight birdies.
Conditions were significantly less windy than for Thursday's
first round.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)