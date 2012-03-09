* Watson equals the lowest round of his career
* Rose sitting one shot back after eight-under 64
By Simon Evans
DORAL, Florida, March 9
Watson charged into a one-shot lead in Friday's second round of
the WGC-Cadillac Championship with a spectacular 10-under-par 62
that got off to a roaring start.
Tiger Woods started the day six shots back of overnight
leaders Adam Scott and Jason Dufner and, despite a bogey-free
67, was seven strokes off the lead.
World number one Rory McIlroy was 10 strokes behind Watson
after a three-under 69, failing to make the most of a solid
eagle-birdie start.
Watson, who started on the 10th hole, quickly tamed the TPC
Blue Monster course with birdies on five of his opening seven
holes before grabbing the outright lead with an eagle on the
par-five eighth.
Despite carding nine birdies, one eagle and a bogey to equal
the lowest round of his career, the big-hitting left-hander said
he did not feel comfortable on the Doral course.
"This golf course doesn't really suit me," Watson told
reporters. "My eye lines, it's tough for me ... but I've been
hitting the ball really well and that carried over and I made
some putts today."
The Floridian displayed his characteristic flamboyance
throughout his round along with his ability to recover when his
driver got him into trouble.
His first hole was the perfect example - he drove deep into
the crowd and took a four wood from the rough which he drove 263
yards to the right of the bunkers, chipped to four feet and then
made his birdie putt.
On the sixth, Watson sliced behind a tree and then used a
nine iron from the rough and landed seven feet from the hole and
made the birdie putt.
'HOT PAIRING'
But in between there were some beautifully-shaped drives,
great work around the greens and solid putting in conditions
which, while windy, were less challenging than on Thursday.
The only blemish on Watson's scorecard, after he began the
day four shots back of the leaders, was a bogey on the par-three
fourth, but he recovered with birdies on the next two holes on
way to a 12-under total of 132.
Britain's Justin Rose (64), who opened his round with three
consecutive birdies, was a shot back of playing partner Watson
after a bogey-free round that included eight birdies.
"It was a fun day of golf and it was nice to be in such a
hot pairing with Bubba. I think we both fed of one another out
there in somewhat tough conditions," said Rose.
Australian Scott (68), who had wobbled with a double-bogey
on the eighth and a bogey on 11, was two shots back of the lead
after closing with four birdies on his last six holes.
Dufner (72) was six shots off the pace after mixing five
birdies with three bogeys and a double-bogey.
Woods was left disappointed despite his 67.
"This is the highest score I could have shot today for
sure," said Woods. "It could have been pretty low."
