DORAL, Florida, March 11 England's Justin Rose won the WGC-Cadillac Championship on Sunday by one stroke from American Bubba Watson.

Rose shot a final round 70 to finish at 16-under-par while Watson, who had led by three at the start of the day, ended at 15-under after closing with a 74.

Watson missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the last hole that would have forced a playoff.

Northern Ireland's world number one Rory McIlroy finished third at 14-under after signing off with a 67. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Julian Linden)