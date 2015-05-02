(Adds dropped word in headline)

By Ben Everill

SAN FRANCISCO May 2 World number one and top seed Rory McIlroy routed Japan's 16th seeded Hideki Matsuyama 6&5 Saturday to move through to the afternoon quarter-finals of the World Golf Championships Match Play Championship.

The 25-year-old McIlroy pounded the 23-year-old Matsuyama, making quick work of his opponent to set up a date with England's Paul Casey, who prevailed 3&1 against former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

The Northern Irishman started his run with a birdie on the second hole to go 1 up and the result was a foregone conclusion when he won four straight holes from the fifth to be 5 up.

While Matsuyama won his only hole of the match on the ninth, McIlroy quelled any thought of a comeback with a birdie and win on the 10th and another on the 12th that allowed him to close out the match on the 13th green.

"Definitely the best I've played scoring-wise," McIlroy said.

"I feel like tee to green it's been pretty similar. I was able to take advantage of some of the good shots I was hitting today. I putted a lot better. I think I made six or seven birdies there in 13 holes."

In other round of 16 action, 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen won 1 up over American Ricky Fowler to move to a matchup with American veteran Jim Furyk after the world number five took out countryman J.B. Holmes 5&3.

Danny Willett of England upset countryman Lee Westwood with a 3&2 win to book a place against another Englishman in the final eight.

The 27-year-old will play 24-year-old Tommy Fleetwood who won 2&1 against South African Branden Grace.

The final quarter-final match up will be between Australian John Senden and American Gary Woodland.

Senden, the 60th seed, continued his giant-killing ways by taking down 2012 champion and 2013 runner-up Hunter Mahan 2&1.

Woodland beat Australian Marc Leishman 2&1 to advance. (Editing by Gene Cherry)