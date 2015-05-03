(Updates with McIlroy's semi-final win)

By Ben Everill

SAN FRANCISCO May 3 World number one Rory McIlroy produced some late heroics once again, draining a 44-foot eagle putt on the 18th to defeat Jim Furyk and rocket into the WGC Cadillac Match Play Championship final at TPC Harding Park on Sunday.

Looking down the barrel of elimination at 1 down with two holes to play, McIlroy hit a laser seven-iron to the par three 17th hole to make birdie and square the match before sending the crowd into raptures with his eagle on the last.

The victory set up a championship match with American Gary Woodland.

"As soon as it was halfway there, I knew it had a good chance," McIlroy said. "And obviously a great way to finish."

Woodland was the first player into the championship match, coming away with a 3&2 victory over England's Danny Willett.

World number five Furyk proved a dogged competitor for McIlroy with the American taking a 1 up lead at the turn following birdies at eight and nine.

But the Northern Irishman regained the advantage with a long birdie to win the 11th and then par was enough on the 12th as Furyk found trouble in the trees.

Rather then let the double bogey and loss of the lead rattle him, Furyk bounced back with an eight-iron on the par three 13th to close range, tapping in to level the match.

An upset was on the cards when the American birdied the 15th hole, but McIlroy, who faced late deficits in earlier must win matches against Billy Horschel and Paul Casey, found a way to get it done.

"When I went 1-down on 15, I sort of said to myself I've been in this position before so I've gained confidence from the previous matches," McIlroy said.

"I wish I didn't have to finish like this all the time but it's been great."

Earlier McIlroy finished off an ailing Casey in their darkness-delayed quarter-final, needing just one hole to win in 22 holes.

McIlroy made a birdie while Casey ran through the par-five into some thick rough and could not get his flop shot onto the green.

When he failed to chip in, McIlroy only needed to put in a two-foot effort to move on. (Editing by Gene Cherry)