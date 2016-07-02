July 2 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at the par-70 course on Saturday in Akron, Ohio -5 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 69 69 67 Jason Day (Australia) 67 69 69 -4 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 70 67 69 -3 Brian Stuard (U.S.) 71 69 67 -2 William McGirt (U.S.) 64 74 70 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 72 69 67 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 73 66 -1 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 67 71 71 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 70 69 70 0 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 70 69 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 71 71 1 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 67 73 71 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 69 72 70 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 69 70 72 Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 74 67 70 Kevin Na (U.S.) 71 69 71 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 72 69 70 2 Branden Grace (South Africa) 69 72 71 Song Young-Han (Korea) 70 70 72 Adam Scott (Australia) 71 68 73 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 72 70 3 Billy Hurley III (U.S.) 69 75 69 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 68 73 72 Matt Jones (Australia) 74 70 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 68 73 72 4 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 71 76 67 George Coetzee (South Africa) 71 72 71 Smylie Kaufman (U.S.) 75 68 71 Paul Casey (Britain) 70 72 72 5 Anirban Lahiri (India) 68 74 73 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 72 74 69 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 73 73 69 6 Jim Herman (U.S.) 73 73 70 Harris English (U.S.) 69 73 74 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 73 70 73 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 74 72 70 7 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 73 73 71 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 75 69 73 Bill Haas (U.S.) 74 72 71 8 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 76 71 71 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 72 76 70 Vaughn Taylor (U.S.) 69 75 74 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 74 75 69 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 76 73 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 76 72 70 9 James Hahn (U.S.) 75 72 72 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 74 73 72 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 71 76 72 10 Andrew Johnston (Britain) 70 78 72 11 Nathan Holman (Australia) 77 73 71 12 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 70 79 73 13 Michio Matsumura (Japan) 79 74 70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 70 76 77 Marc Leishman (Australia) 76 72 75 14 Russell Knox (Britain) 74 75 75 17 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 78 71 78 19 Yosuke Tsukada (Japan) 78 78 73 24 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 82 72 80