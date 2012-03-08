UPDATE 1-Golf-Johnson, chasing top ranking, two off Riviera lead
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the first round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship on Thursday in Miami, Florida 66 Adam Scott (Australia) 66
Jason Dufner (U.S.) 66 68 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 68
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 68 69 Alvaro Quiros (Spain) 69
Kyle Stanley (U.S.) 69
Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69
Aaron Baddeley (Australia) 69
Justin Rose (Britain) 69
Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines) 69
Steve Stricker (U.S.) 69
Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) 69 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 70
Johnson Wagner (U.S.) 70
Peter Hanson (Sweden) 70
Luke Donald (Britain) 70
Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70
Anders Hansen (Denmark) 70
Paul Lawrie (Britain) 70
Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 71 Greg Chalmers (Australia) 71
Gary Woodland (U.S.) 71
Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 71
Nick Watney (U.S.) 71 72 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 72
Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden) 72
Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 72
Jonathan Byrd (U.S.) 72
Yang Yong-eun (South Korea) 72
Mark Wilson (U.S.) 72
Jbe Kruger (South Africa) 72
Martin Laird (Britain) 72
Tiger Woods (U.S.) 72
David Toms (U.S.) 72 73 Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 73
Ben Crane (U.S.) 73
Rory McIlroy (Britain) 73
Jason Day (Australia) 73
Martin Kaymer (Germany) 73
Hennie Otto (South Africa) 73
Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 73
Bo Van Pelt (U.S.) 73
Garth Mulroy (South Africa) 73 74 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 74
Kim Kyung-tae (South Korea) 74
Tadahiro Takayama (Japan) 74
Simon Dyson (Britain) 74
K.J. Choi (South Korea) 74
Bill Haas (U.S.) 74
Darren Clarke (Britain) 74
Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 74
Retief Goosen (South Africa) 74
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 74 75 Robert Rock (Britain) 75
Robert Karlsson (Sweden) 75
Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 75
Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 75
Graeme McDowell (Britain) 75
Vijay Singh (Fiji) 75
Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 75
Francesco Molinari (Italy) 75
Webb Simpson (U.S.) 75
Sergio Garcia (Spain) 75 76 Paul Casey (Britain) 76
Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 76
John Senden (Australia) 76
Lee Westwood (Britain) 76
Ian Poulter (Britain) 76
Marcus Fraser (Australia) 76 77 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 77 78 Chez Reavie (U.S.) 78
Branden Grace (South Africa) 78
Tetsuji Hiratsuka (Japan) 78 79 Bae Sang-moon (South Korea) 79 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the first round from the U.S. PGA Tour Genesis Open at the par-71 course on Thursday in Pacific Palisades, California holes played rounds -7 Sam Saunders (U.S.) 18 64 -5 J.T. Poston (U.S.) 18 66 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 18 66 Daniel Summerhays (U.S.) 18 66 Brett Stegmaier (U.S.)
MELBOURNE, Feb 17 Professional golf has long consisted of 72-hole tournaments played over four days - something that will have to change if the game wants to reach a new generation of fans, the head of the European Tour said.