May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the WGC-Match Play Championship Group stage on Friday in San Francisco, California Rory McIlroy (Britain) beat Billy Horschel (U.S.) at hole 20 Jason Dufner (U.S.) beat Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) by 1 hole Lee Westwood (Britain) beat Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 2 and 0 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) beat Matt Every (U.S.) 8 and 6 Bill Haas (U.S.) beat Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 3 and 1 John Senden (Australia) beat Brendon Todd (U.S.) by 1 hole Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) beat Bubba Watson (U.S.) at hole 19 Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) beat Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 2 and 0 Jim Furyk (U.S.) beat Martin Kaymer (Germany) at hole 20 George Coetzee (South Africa) beat Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) at hole 21 Justin Rose (Britain) beat Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 2 and 1 Marc Leishman (Australia) beat Anirban Lahiri (India) by 1 hole Zach Johnson (U.S.) beat Jason Day (Australia) 3 and 2 Branden Grace (South Africa) beat Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 2 and 1 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) beat Victor Dubuisson (France) 2 and 1 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) beat Matt Jones (Australia) at hole 20 Chris Kirk (U.S.) beat Adam Scott (Australia) by 1 hole Paul Casey (Britain) beat Francesco Molinari (Italy) by 1 hole Jamie Donaldson (Britain) beat Sergio Garcia (Spain) 2 and 1 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) beat Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) at hole 19 Ian Poulter (Britain) beat Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 4 and 2 Gary Woodland (U.S.) beat Webb Simpson (U.S.) by 1 hole J.B. Holmes (U.S.) beat Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 2 and 1 Russell Henley (U.S.) beat Marc Warren (Britain) by 1 hole Rickie Fowler (U.S.) beat Graeme McDowell (Britain) 5 and 4 Harris English (U.S.) beat Shane Lowry (Ireland) by 1 hole Hunter Mahan (U.S.) beat Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 5 and 4 Ben Martin (U.S.) beat Stephen Gallacher (Britain) at hole 20 Patrick Reed (U.S.) beat Ryan Moore (U.S.) by 1 hole Danny Willett (Britain) beat Andy Sullivan (Britain) by 1 hole Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) beat Kevin Na (U.S.) 5 and 4 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) beat Alexander Levy (France) by 1 hole