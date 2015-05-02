May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the WGC-Match Play Championship 1/8 Final on Saturday in San Francisco, California Rory McIlroy (Britain) beat Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 6 and 5 Paul Casey (Britain) beat Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3 and 1 Danny Willett (Britain) beat Lee Westwood (Britain) 3 and 2 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) beat Branden Grace (South Africa) 2 and 1 John Senden (Australia) beat Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 2 and 1 Gary Woodland (U.S.) beat Marc Leishman (Australia) 2 and 1 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) beat Rickie Fowler (U.S.) by 1 hole Jim Furyk (U.S.) beat J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 5 and 3