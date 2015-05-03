May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the WGC-Match Play Championship Quarterfinal on Sunday in San Francisco, California Rory McIlroy (Britain) beat Paul Casey (Britain) at hole 22 Jim Furyk (U.S.) beat Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 4 and 2 Gary Woodland (U.S.) beat John Senden (Australia) 5 and 3 Danny Willett (Britain) beat Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 4 and 3