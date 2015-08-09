Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at the par-70 course on Sunday in Akron, Ohio -11 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 70 66 67 66 -9 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 70 66 69 66 -7 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 66 66 69 72 Justin Rose (Britain) 67 71 63 72 -6 Robert Streb (U.S.) 68 70 68 68 -5 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 69 69 68 69 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 69 68 70 David Lingmerth (Sweden) 70 71 66 68 Danny Lee (New Zealand) 65 72 70 68 -4 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 67 72 70 67 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 70 68 72 66 -3 Steven Bowditch (Australia) 73 69 63 72 Jason Day (Australia) 69 69 70 69 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 69 73 69 66 -2 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 67 72 68 Kevin Na (U.S.) 69 70 71 68 -1 Danny Willett (Britain) 70 71 69 69 Ian Poulter (Britain) 68 72 65 74 Paul Casey (Britain) 68 73 71 67 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 70 69 71 Graeme McDowell (Britain) 66 71 69 73 Lee Westwood (Britain) 68 70 73 68 Russell Henley (U.S.) 70 70 70 69 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 69 67 70 0 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 72 68 72 68 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 71 74 66 69 Marc Warren (Britain) 71 70 69 70 Bill Haas (U.S.) 74 69 67 70 Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 75 69 71 65 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 68 70 72 70 1 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 72 70 69 Charley Hoffman (U.S.) 75 66 71 69 2 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 70 70 71 71 Billy Horschel (U.S.) 71 73 70 68 Marc Leishman (Australia) 72 70 70 70 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 70 70 72 70 3 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 71 67 72 73 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 73 69 73 68 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 75 73 66 Marcel Siem (Germany) 70 73 69 71 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 74 68 70 71 4 James Hahn (U.S.) 70 70 74 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 72 70 72 70 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 71 71 69 73 5 Adam Scott (Australia) 72 69 71 73 Koumei Oda (Japan) 68 77 69 71 Mikko Ilonen (Finland) 74 73 70 68 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 70 72 70 73 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 70 71 71 73 6 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 72 70 69 75 Victor Dubuisson (France) 68 74 73 71 Jamie Donaldson (Britain) 70 71 71 74 7 Anirban Lahiri (India) 77 72 67 71 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 73 73 70 71 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 69 67 75 76 8 Stephen Gallacher (Britain) 77 67 71 73 9 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 75 69 72 73 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 73 71 73 72 An Byeong-Hun (Korea) 77 68 70 74 Ben Martin (U.S.) 75 71 72 71 10 Brendon Todd (U.S.) 74 72 68 76 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 69 74 74 73 11 Gary Stal (France) 72 73 73 73 Andrew Dodt (Australia) 77 71 72 71 Bae Sang-Moon (Korea) 71 75 73 72 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 76 70 71 74 12 Fabian Gomez (Argentina) 75 72 73 72 Oliver Wilson (Britain) 74 72 75 71 13 Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 70 75 73 75 14 Padraig Harrington (Ireland) 72 72 74 76 Ryan Palmer (U.S.) 74 75 73 72 15 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) 74 79 72 70 16 David Lipsky (U.S.) 72 74 72 78 18 Matt Every (U.S.) 72 77 76 73 21 Liang Wenchong (China) 72 73 75 81 Nick Cullen (Australia) 77 74 75 75 22 Troy Merritt (U.S.) 82 75 70 75