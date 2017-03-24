March 24 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Match Play Championship Group Stage on Thursday in Austin, Texas Dustin Johnson (U.S.) beat Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3 and 2 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) beat Webb Simpson (U.S.) 3 and 2 Rory McIlroy (Britain) beat with Gary Woodland (U.S.) (Gary Woodland withdrew) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) beat Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 4 and 3 Lee Westwood (Britain) beat with Jason Day (Australia) (Jason Day withdrew) Pat Perez (U.S.) beat Marc Leishman (Australia) 2 and 1 Ross Fisher (Britain) beat Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 2 and 1 Jim Furyk (U.S.) beat Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3 and 2 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) beat Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 4 and 2 Ryan Moore (U.S.) halved with Hideto Tanihara (Japan) Kevin Na (U.S.) beat Justin Thomas (U.S.) 4 and 2 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) beat Chris Wood (Britain) 4 and 2 Sergio Garcia (Spain) beat Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 4 and 3 Jon Rahm (Spain) beat Shane Lowry (Ireland) 2 and 1 Alexander Noren (Sweden) beat Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3 and 2 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) beat Francesco Molinari (Italy) 5 and 3 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) beat Patrick Reed (U.S.) by 1 hole Brooks Koepka (U.S.) beat Jason Dufner (U.S.) 6 and 5 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) beat Wang Jeunghun (South Korea) 2 and 0 Charles Howell III (U.S.) beat Rafael Cabrera (Spain) by 1 hole Bill Haas (U.S.) beat Danny Willett (Britain) 6 and 5 Kim Kyung-Tae (South Korea) beat Russell Knox (Britain) 3 and 1 Paul Casey (Britain) beat An Byeong Hun (South Korea) by 1 hole Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) beat Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 4 and 3 Bubba Watson (U.S.) beat Scott Piercy (U.S.) 4 and 3 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) beat Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 3 and 1 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) beat Daniel Berger (U.S.) 5 and 4 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) halved with Kim Si Woo (South Korea) William McGirt (U.S.) beat Branden Grace (South Africa) 2 and 1 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) beat Andy Sullivan (Britain) 2 and 1 Zach Johnson (U.S.) beat Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 2 and 0 Brendan Steele (U.S.) beat Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) by 1 hole