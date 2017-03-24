Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
March 24 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Match Play Championship Group Stage on Thursday in Austin, Texas Dustin Johnson (U.S.) beat Martin Kaymer (Germany) 3 and 2 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) beat Webb Simpson (U.S.) 3 and 2 Rory McIlroy (Britain) beat with Gary Woodland (U.S.) (Gary Woodland withdrew) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) beat Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 4 and 3 Lee Westwood (Britain) beat with Jason Day (Australia) (Jason Day withdrew) Pat Perez (U.S.) beat Marc Leishman (Australia) 2 and 1 Ross Fisher (Britain) beat Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 2 and 1 Jim Furyk (U.S.) beat Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 3 and 2 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) beat Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 4 and 2 Ryan Moore (U.S.) halved with Hideto Tanihara (Japan) Kevin Na (U.S.) beat Justin Thomas (U.S.) 4 and 2 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) beat Chris Wood (Britain) 4 and 2 Sergio Garcia (Spain) beat Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 4 and 3 Jon Rahm (Spain) beat Shane Lowry (Ireland) 2 and 1 Alexander Noren (Sweden) beat Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 3 and 2 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) beat Francesco Molinari (Italy) 5 and 3 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) beat Patrick Reed (U.S.) by 1 hole Brooks Koepka (U.S.) beat Jason Dufner (U.S.) 6 and 5 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) beat Wang Jeunghun (South Korea) 2 and 0 Charles Howell III (U.S.) beat Rafael Cabrera (Spain) by 1 hole Bill Haas (U.S.) beat Danny Willett (Britain) 6 and 5 Kim Kyung-Tae (South Korea) beat Russell Knox (Britain) 3 and 1 Paul Casey (Britain) beat An Byeong Hun (South Korea) by 1 hole Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) beat Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 4 and 3 Bubba Watson (U.S.) beat Scott Piercy (U.S.) 4 and 3 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) beat Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 3 and 1 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) beat Daniel Berger (U.S.) 5 and 4 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) halved with Kim Si Woo (South Korea) William McGirt (U.S.) beat Branden Grace (South Africa) 2 and 1 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) beat Andy Sullivan (Britain) 2 and 1 Zach Johnson (U.S.) beat Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 2 and 0 Brendan Steele (U.S.) beat Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) by 1 hole
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Mexican Roberto Diaz did not want to get his hopes up of playing in the U.S. Open so the alternate convinced himself that Phil Mickelson was going to show up at Erin Hills to take his place on the tee box right up until early Thursday morning.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 The 117th U.S. Open started on Thursday. Following are the highlights on the opening day at Erin Hills in the second major championship of the year.