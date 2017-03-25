March 25 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Match Play Championship Group Stage on Friday in Austin, Texas Dustin Johnson (U.S.) beat Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 5 and 3 Martin Kaymer (Germany) beat Webb Simpson (U.S.) 3 and 2 Rory McIlroy (Britain) halved with Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) beat Gary Woodland (U.S.) (Gray Woodland withdrew) Marc Leishman (Australia) beat Jason Day (Australia) (Jason Day withdrew) Lee Westwood (Britain) beat Pat Perez (U.S.) 2 and 1 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) beat Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 6 and 4 Ross Fisher (Britain) beat Jim Furyk (U.S.) 4 and 2 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) halved with Ryan Moore (U.S.) Hideto Tanihara (Japan) beat Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 3 and 1 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) beat Justin Thomas (U.S.) 2 and 1 Chris Wood (Britain) beat Kevin Na (U.S.) 2 and 1 Jon Rahm (Spain) beat Sergio Garcia (Spain) 6 and 4 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) beat Shane Lowry (Ireland) by 1 hole Alexander Noren (Sweden) beat Francesco Molinari (Italy) (Francesco Molinari withdrew) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) beat Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) by 1 hole Brooks Koepka (U.S.) beat Patrick Reed (U.S.) by 1 hole Kevin Kisner (U.S.) beat Jason Dufner (U.S.) 2 and 1 Rafael Cabrera (Spain) beat Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 2 and 1 Charles Howell III (U.S.) beat Wang Jeunghun (South Korea) 2 and 1 Danny Willett (Britain) beat Russell Knox (Britain) 4 and 2 Bill Haas (U.S.) beat Kim Kyung-Tae (South Korea) 4 and 2 Paul Casey (Britain) beat Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 4 and 3 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) beat An Byeong Hun (South Korea) by 1 hole Bubba Watson (U.S.) halved with Thomas Pieters (Belgium) Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) beat Scott Piercy (U.S.) 3 and 1 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) beat J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 6 and 5 Kim Si Woo (South Korea) beat Daniel Berger (U.S.) by 1 hole Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) beat Branden Grace (South Africa) 5 and 4 William McGirt (U.S.) beat Andy Sullivan (Britain) by 1 hole Matt Kuchar (U.S.) beat Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 4 and 2 Zach Johnson (U.S.) beat Brendan Steele (U.S.) by 1 hole