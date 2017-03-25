March 25 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Match Play Championship Group Stage on Friday in Austin, Texas Group 1 1 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 3 2 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 2 3 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 1 4 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 0 Group 2 1 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 3.0 2 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 1.5 3 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 1.0 4 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 0.5 Group 3 1 Marc Leishman (Australia) 2 2 Lee Westwood (Britain) 2 2 Pat Perez (U.S.) 2 4 Jason Day (Australia) 0 Group 4 1 Ross Fisher (Britain) 2.0 2 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 2.0 3 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 1.5 4 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 0.5 Group 5 1 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 2.5 2 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1.5 2 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 1.5 4 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 0.5 Group 6 1 Kevin Na (U.S.) 2 2 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 2 3 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1 3 Chris Wood (Britain) 1 Group 7 1 Jon Rahm (Spain) 3 2 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1.5 3 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 1 4 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 0.5 Group 8 1 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 3 2 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 2 3 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 1 4 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 0 Group 9 1 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.0 2 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 2.0 3 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 0.5 3 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 0.5 Group 10 1 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 2 2 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 2 2 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 2 4 Wang Jeunghun (South Korea) 0 Group 11 1 Bill Haas (U.S.) 2 2 Kim Kyung-Tae (South Korea) 2 3 Danny Willett (Britain) 1 3 Russell Knox (Britain) 1 Group 12 1 Paul Casey (Britain) 3 2 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 2 3 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 1 4 An Byeong Hun (South Korea) 0 Group 13 1 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 2.5 2 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 2 3 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 1.5 4 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 0 Group 14 1 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.0 2 Kim Si Woo (South Korea) 1.5 3 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 1.0 4 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 0.5 Group 15 1 William McGirt (U.S.) 3 2 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 2 3 Branden Grace (South Africa) 1 4 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 0 Group 16 1 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 2.0 2 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 1.5 2 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 1.5 4 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 1.0