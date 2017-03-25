Golf-Spectator dies at U.S. Open in Wisconsin
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 A 94-year-old man who was attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin died on Friday, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said in statement.
March 25 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Match Play Championship Group Stage on Friday in Austin, Texas Group 1 1 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 3 2 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 2 3 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 1 4 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 0 Group 2 1 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 3.0 2 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 1.5 3 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 1.0 4 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 0.5 Group 3 1 Marc Leishman (Australia) 2 2 Lee Westwood (Britain) 2 2 Pat Perez (U.S.) 2 4 Jason Day (Australia) 0 Group 4 1 Ross Fisher (Britain) 2.0 2 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 2.0 3 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 1.5 4 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 0.5 Group 5 1 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 2.5 2 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1.5 2 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 1.5 4 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 0.5 Group 6 1 Kevin Na (U.S.) 2 2 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 2 3 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1 3 Chris Wood (Britain) 1 Group 7 1 Jon Rahm (Spain) 3 2 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 1.5 3 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 1 4 Shane Lowry (Ireland) 0.5 Group 8 1 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 3 2 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 2 3 Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 1 4 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 0 Group 9 1 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 3.0 2 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 2.0 3 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 0.5 3 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 0.5 Group 10 1 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 2 2 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 2 2 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 2 4 Wang Jeunghun (South Korea) 0 Group 11 1 Bill Haas (U.S.) 2 2 Kim Kyung-Tae (South Korea) 2 3 Danny Willett (Britain) 1 3 Russell Knox (Britain) 1 Group 12 1 Paul Casey (Britain) 3 2 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 2 3 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 1 4 An Byeong Hun (South Korea) 0 Group 13 1 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 2.5 2 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 2 3 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 1.5 4 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 0 Group 14 1 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 3.0 2 Kim Si Woo (South Korea) 1.5 3 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 1.0 4 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 0.5 Group 15 1 William McGirt (U.S.) 3 2 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 2 3 Branden Grace (South Africa) 1 4 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 0 Group 16 1 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 2.0 2 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 1.5 2 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 1.5 4 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 1.0
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 The second round of the 117th U.S. Open began on Friday. Following are the highlights from the second major championship of the year at Erin Hills.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 16 Masters champion Sergio Garcia said he was happy to be in the hunt at the U.S. Open and that his chances of adding a second successive major would improve if the course toughened up in the upcoming rounds.