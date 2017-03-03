March 3 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Mexico Championship at the par-71 course on Thursday in Mexico City -4 Ross Fisher (Britain) 67 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 67 Jon Rahm (Spain) 67 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 -3 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 68 Chris Wood (Britain) 68 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 68 -2 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 69 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 69 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 69 -1 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 70 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 70 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 70 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 0 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 71 Michael Hendry (New Zealand) 71 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 71 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 71 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 71 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 Roberto Diaz (Mexico) 71 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 71 1 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 72 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 72 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 72 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 William McGirt (U.S.) 72 2 David Lipsky (U.S.) 73 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 73 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 73 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 73 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 73 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 73 Adam Scott (Australia) 73 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 Russell Knox (Britain) 73 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 73 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 73 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 73 3 Paul Casey (Britain) 74 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 4 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 75 Sam Brazel (Australia) 75 Kevin Na (U.S.) 75 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 75 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 75 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 75 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 75 5 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 76 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 76 Scott Hend (Australia) 76 Danny Willett (Britain) 76 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 76 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 76 6 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 77 7 Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 78 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 78 WDW Henrik Stenson (Sweden)