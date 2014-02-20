Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship Round 2 on Thursday in Marana, Arizona Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) beat Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 4 and 3 Webb Simpson (U.S.) beat Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 4 and 3 Jason Day (Australia) beat Billy Horschel (U.S.) at hole 22 George Coetzee (South Africa) beat Patrick Reed (U.S.) at hole 21 Harris English (U.S.) beat Rory McIlroy (Britain) at hole 19 Jim Furyk (U.S.) beat Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 3 and 2 Sergio Garcia (Spain) beat Bill Haas (U.S.) 3 and 1 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) beat Jimmy Walker (U.S.) by 1 hole Matt Kuchar (U.S.) beat Ryan Moore (U.S.) by 1 hole Jordan Spieth (U.S.) beat Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 5 and 4 Hunter Mahan (U.S.) beat Richard Sterne (South Africa) 2 and 0 Graeme McDowell (Britain) beat Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) by 1 hole Victor Dubuisson (France) beat Peter Hanson (Sweden) 3 and 1 Bubba Watson (U.S.) beat Jonas Blixt (Sweden) 2 and 0