March 4 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Mexico Championship at the par-71 course on Saturday in Mexico City -12 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 69 66 66 -11 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 66 -10 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 65 70 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 68 68 -9 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 71 66 Jon Rahm (Spain) 67 70 67 -8 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 67 68 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 70 66 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 68 69 68 -7 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 71 67 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 66 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 69 68 69 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 71 72 63 -6 Ross Fisher (Britain) 67 68 72 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 71 68 -5 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 72 68 68 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 65 72 -4 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 67 71 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 75 68 66 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 68 70 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 75 67 67 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 73 69 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 68 69 72 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 67 74 68 -3 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 71 67 72 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 72 72 66 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 73 66 71 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 69 68 William McGirt (U.S.) 72 67 71 -2 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 69 68 74 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 74 68 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 69 73 -1 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 69 71 Chris Wood (Britain) 68 73 71 Paul Casey (Britain) 74 71 67 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 70 70 72 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 70 67 75 0 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 72 71 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 72 70 Sam Brazel (Australia) 75 68 70 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 76 69 68 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 70 70 73 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 71 74 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 73 72 68 1 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 69 75 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 75 69 70 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 73 70 71 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 73 67 74 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 71 70 73 2 Russell Knox (Britain) 73 74 68 Kevin Na (U.S.) 75 70 70 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 71 70 4 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 75 71 71 Adam Scott (Australia) 73 76 68 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 72 73 72 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 71 71 75 5 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 77 71 70 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 73 72 73 Roberto Diaz (Mexico) 71 76 71 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 77 69 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 73 77 68 Michael Hendry (New Zealand) 71 74 73 6 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 77 71 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 76 71 72 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 76 72 7 Scott Hend (Australia) 76 71 73 Danny Willett (Britain) 76 72 72 8 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 73 73 75 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 75 74 72 David Lipsky (U.S.) 73 73 75 10 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 71 75 77 11 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 73 77 74 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 76 73 75 14 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 76 79 72 16 Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 78 75 76 19 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 78 77 77