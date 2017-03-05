March 5 (Gracenote) - Scores from the WGC-Mexico Championship at the par-71 course on Sunday in Mexico City -14 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 66 66 68 -13 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 70 66 66 -12 Ross Fisher (Britain) 67 68 72 65 Jon Rahm (Spain) 67 70 67 68 -11 Justin Thomas (U.S.) 69 66 66 72 Thomas Pieters (Belgium) 68 69 68 68 -10 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 68 65 70 71 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 67 68 68 71 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 75 68 66 65 -9 Tyrrell Hatton (Britain) 70 67 68 70 -8 Kevin Kisner (U.S.) 72 68 68 68 -7 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 68 71 68 70 J.B. Holmes (U.S.) 69 68 69 71 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 71 72 63 71 Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay) 68 69 72 68 -6 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Britain) 71 67 72 68 Daniel Berger (U.S.) 70 66 70 72 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 69 69 73 67 Paul Casey (Britain) 74 71 67 66 -5 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 68 71 67 73 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 71 72 70 66 Andy Sullivan (Britain) 71 65 72 71 -4 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 70 67 75 68 Jason Dufner (U.S.) 70 70 72 68 -3 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) 67 74 68 72 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 72 72 66 71 Joost Luiten (Netherlands) 71 67 71 72 -2 Lee Westwood (Britain) 67 71 66 78 Ryan Moore (U.S.) 67 73 69 73 Chris Wood (Britain) 68 73 71 70 William McGirt (U.S.) 72 67 71 72 -1 Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 75 71 71 66 Bill Haas (U.S.) 70 69 75 69 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 70 70 73 70 Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 75 67 67 74 Scott Piercy (U.S.) 72 73 72 66 Branden Grace (South Africa) 73 69 68 73 0 Bubba Watson (U.S.) 73 72 68 71 Gary Woodland (U.S.) 73 67 74 70 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 69 74 68 73 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 71 68 70 75 Justin Rose (Britain) 70 72 71 71 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 72 69 71 72 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 71 74 71 1 Adam Scott (Australia) 73 76 68 68 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 73 70 71 71 Roberto Castro (U.S.) 69 68 74 74 2 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 73 72 73 68 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 73 66 71 76 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 74 71 70 71 Brooks Koepka (U.S.) 76 69 68 73 3 Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 72 77 69 69 Michael Hendry (New Zealand) 71 74 73 69 Kevin Na (U.S.) 75 70 70 72 4 Alexander Noren (Sweden) 76 71 72 69 Sam Brazel (Australia) 75 68 70 75 Kevin Chappell (U.S.) 71 77 71 69 5 Zach Johnson (U.S.) 75 69 70 75 Jim Furyk (U.S.) 77 71 70 71 Marcus Fraser (Australia) 71 70 73 75 6 Yuta Ikeda (Japan) 75 74 72 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 76 72 71 7 Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark) 73 77 68 73 David Lipsky (U.S.) 73 73 75 70 9 Sean O'Hair (U.S.) 71 71 75 76 Scott Hend (Australia) 76 71 73 73 10 Brandon Stone (South Africa) 76 73 75 70 Roberto Diaz (Mexico) 71 76 71 76 11 Danny Willett (Britain) 76 72 72 75 12 Russell Knox (Britain) 73 74 68 81 13 Wang Jeunghun (Korea) 73 77 74 73 15 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 73 73 75 78 Kim Si Woo (Korea) 71 75 77 76 Richard Sterne (South Africa) 76 79 72 72 19 Matthew Griffin (Australia) 78 77 77 71 22 Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 78 75 76 77