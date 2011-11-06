SHANGHAI, Nov 6 Shanghai - Adam Scott's caddy Steve Williams
has escaped official punishment for his racist remark about
former employer Tiger Woods after a high-level meeting of golf
officials in China on Sunday.
During the final round of the WGC-HSBC Champions event,
talks over the derogatory comments Williams made during a caddy
awards evening were held between European Tour chief George
O'Grady and U.S. PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem.
Afterwards the pair issued a joint-statement on behalf of
the International Federation of PGA Tours concerning the
incident.
"The International Federation of PGA Tours feels strongly
there is no place for any form of racism in ours or any other
sport," the statement said.
"We consider the remarks of Steve Williams, as reported,
entirely unacceptable in whatever context.
"We are aware that he has apologised fully and we trust we
will not hear such remarks again. Based on this, we consider the
matter closed, and we will have no further comment."
The statement was shown to Australian Scott, for whom the
New Zealander has caddied since August, and he responded
"I hope now that everybody has said their piece the matter
is now closed and we hope we can move forward."
(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more golf click on